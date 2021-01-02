EXMO Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,690.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $11,690.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00116913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00140571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00270462 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003261 BTC.

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

