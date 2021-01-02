Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as high as $41.68. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 22,786,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

The company has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,900,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

