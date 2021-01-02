Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Fabrinet stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

