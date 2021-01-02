Faceter (FACE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $871.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $462,722.97 and $871.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.