FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) Trading Up 12.5%

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.75. 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FALCD)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

