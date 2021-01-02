Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 158.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

