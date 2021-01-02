Feellike Hits Market Capitalization of $142,963.75 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Feellike has a market cap of $142,963.75 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00162789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00501503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00269693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018374 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

