Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

