Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.