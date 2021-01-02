Financial Analysis: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tellurian alerts:

12.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 14.70 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.86 Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.54 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 4 1 0 1.86 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 140.89%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12%

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.