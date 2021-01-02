Financial Contrast: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) vs. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 20.45% 8.15% 0.85% International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 2.86 $15.83 million $1.08 13.61 International Bancshares $647.23 million 3.66 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Bancshares beats FVCBankcorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

