Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

FISI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded Financial Institutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Financial Institutions by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

