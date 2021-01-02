Fireball Hits Market Capitalization of $36,087.24 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Fireball has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $36,087.24 and approximately $25.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00124844 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00432454 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,144 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

