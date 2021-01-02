Fireball Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,322.72 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $37,322.72 and approximately $26.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00124838 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00294624 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,144 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

