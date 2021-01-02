Firo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.72 Million (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00009274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $34.47 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $776.88 or 0.02379477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00424785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.63 or 0.01110694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00441316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00177257 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,385,831 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.