First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 140.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

