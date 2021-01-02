First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.47. Approximately 1,839,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 829,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

