First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.47. 1,839,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 829,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.