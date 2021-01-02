First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.48

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $21.02. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 839,426 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

