FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $120.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00037084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.39 or 0.01874401 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

