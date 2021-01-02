Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.48.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

