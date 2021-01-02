Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -329.05 and a beta of 0.45. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

