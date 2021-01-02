Fivebalance (FBN) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $13,782.82 and approximately $443.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00028096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00164795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00506473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018631 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Fivebalance’s total supply is 752,525,154 coins and its circulating supply is 746,725,553 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID.

Fivebalance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

