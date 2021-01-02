Flamingo Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $4.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.