Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 2,048 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

