FlypMe (FYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,504.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. FlypMe has a market cap of $436,007.16 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

