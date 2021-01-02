Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

