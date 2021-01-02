Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 609,792 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.58. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

