ForTube Price Hits $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01991078 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

