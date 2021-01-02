Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 16,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 228,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 214,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.