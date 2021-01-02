Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,812 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

