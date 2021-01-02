Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

