Front Row Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.