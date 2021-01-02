Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down to $126.50

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.50, but opened at $118.50. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 2,381 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Company Profile (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

