FY2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Raised by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

GNRC opened at $227.41 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $3,649,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

