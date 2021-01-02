FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $144,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

