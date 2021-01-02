FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Boosted by Analyst

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

