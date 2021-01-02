Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $189,392.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

