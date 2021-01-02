GAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $261.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,494.55 or 1.00391940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039027 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

