Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $223,933.19 and $26.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,604,894 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

