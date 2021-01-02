GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives $5.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 615,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

