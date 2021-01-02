Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $727.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.41 million and the highest is $754.30 million. Generac reported sales of $590.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.41. 474,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $239.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

