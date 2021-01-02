General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $63.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 3,378,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,872. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock worth $941,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Burney Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 411,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

