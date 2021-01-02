GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,264 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $13,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $10,768,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.