GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,753.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $692,750.60 and $3,753.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00424744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,684.93 or 0.99795865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015206 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

