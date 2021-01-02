Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of GERN stock remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,421,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,894. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth about $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth about $29,346,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $23,423,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 7,640,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

