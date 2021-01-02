GeyserCoin Tops One Day Volume of $36.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $19,622.53 and $36.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,373,315 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

