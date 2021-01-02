Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.61. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,542,340 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.