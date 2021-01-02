Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.63 on January 20th

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

GILT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

