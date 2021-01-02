Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLP. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE GLP opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $565.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

